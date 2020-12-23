Contrasting Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) & Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hexcel and Live Oak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $2.36 billion 1.68 $306.60 million $3.54 13.37 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 7.02% 7.52% 3.42% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hexcel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hexcel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hexcel and Live Oak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 5 12 2 0 1.84 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hexcel presently has a consensus target price of $39.55, indicating a potential downside of 16.42%. Given Hexcel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Summary

Hexcel beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Live Oak Acquisition

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

