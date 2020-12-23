Contrasting Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -4.04, indicating that its stock price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $26.17 million 4.41 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.95% Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

