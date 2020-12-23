Contrasting TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, indicating that its share price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and TransAct Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 9.43 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 1.44 $520,000.00 $0.07 105.71

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies -8.50% -12.71% -9.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Point to Point Methodics and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAct Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Point to Point Methodics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal for the food service technology solution market that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through online Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

