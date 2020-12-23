Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several research firms have commented on CLB. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

