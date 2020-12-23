CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.40.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

