Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Purchases $13,930.16 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 548 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $13,930.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,679.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

