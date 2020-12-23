Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $251,532. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

