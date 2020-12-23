Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Up 7.5%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 3,819,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,894,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Several research firms have commented on CRSR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

