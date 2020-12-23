CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,514,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $109,260.00.

On Friday, November 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $273,990.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.