CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.73

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.39, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,514,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,657,867 shares in the company, valued at $594,680,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,716 shares of company stock worth $6,864,743 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

