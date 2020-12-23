COTI Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COTI has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

