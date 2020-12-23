County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICBK. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

ICBK opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

