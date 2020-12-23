COVA (COVA) Market Capitalization Tops $408,957.44

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. COVA has a total market capitalization of $408,957.44 and $292,670.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00135760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00673050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00122234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00098611 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

