Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 573,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,747. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,002.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 162.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

