CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.17

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.17 and traded as high as $50.25. CRA International shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 24,914 shares traded.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

