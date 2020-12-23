Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.20 ($3.54).

LON:CRST traded up GBX 6.32 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 313.52 ($4.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,871. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £805.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.19.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

