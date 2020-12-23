CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Shares Down 21.4%

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH)’s stock price dropped 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 136,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 163,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of C$187.82 million and a PE ratio of -48.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.16.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

