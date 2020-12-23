Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CRON stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 122,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,466. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.15. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

