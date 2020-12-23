Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

