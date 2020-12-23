Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

