Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $181,340.14 and approximately $153.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00138817 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

