Crypto Sports Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $181,340.14 and $153.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00138817 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

