Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Down 7% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $4,236.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00321599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002026 BTC.

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

