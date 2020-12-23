CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 28th.

CSPI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 78,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.88. CSP has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

