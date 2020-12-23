Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 22,798 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 370.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 266.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

