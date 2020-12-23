Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

