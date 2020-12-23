Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.