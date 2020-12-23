Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 584.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Andersons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.05 million, a PE ratio of -333.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.88.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.