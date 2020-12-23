Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,886 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE opened at $275.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $368.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.15 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.14 and a 200 day moving average of $304.31.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.47.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

