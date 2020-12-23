Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 39,223 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

