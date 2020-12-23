Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

