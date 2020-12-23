CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 7.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $101.14. 529,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,002,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, research analysts expect that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $21,707,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

