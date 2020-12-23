CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) PT Raised to $20.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CURO opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $580.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,304 shares of company stock worth $912,001. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

