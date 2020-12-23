CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Down 10.7%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 2,532,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 561,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $566.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,304 shares of company stock worth $912,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

