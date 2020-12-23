cVault.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $29.23 million and $1.93 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $2,923.41 or 0.12532559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00664113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00141487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00093601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00058852 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

