CVR Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,084% compared to the average volume of 163 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 15,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,692. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVI. Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.