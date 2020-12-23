CVR Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,155% compared to the typical volume of 164 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after buying an additional 471,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 137,674 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,692. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

