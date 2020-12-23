CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,326.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

