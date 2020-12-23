CyberVein (CVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.65 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $117.21 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

