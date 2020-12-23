DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HONE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103,621 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

