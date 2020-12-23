DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

NYSE:C opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

