DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in WSFS Financial by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WSFS Financial by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

