DAEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,404.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $5,404.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00329354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002019 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.