Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

NYSE DRI opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

