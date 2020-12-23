Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $123.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.