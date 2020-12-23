DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, DATA has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $740,411.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

