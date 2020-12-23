Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $3,374,972.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $3,374,972.00.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $1,017,315.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Laszlo Kopits sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $982,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $1,121,766.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,580.14 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

