David Cataford Sells 150,000 Shares of 77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Director David Cataford sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,222,080 shares in the company, valued at C$10,510,438.40.

About 77 (CHM.TO)

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

