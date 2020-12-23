David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $331,443.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

