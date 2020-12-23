Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Sells 65,400 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at C$761,987.34.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 352,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,356. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -23.95. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.3995511 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is -45.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

